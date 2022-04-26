Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Man, 20, Arrested For Shooting Another Man In The Hand: Police

David Cifarelli
Amir Hall
Amir Hall Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A 20-year-old Baltimore man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened last month, authorities said.

Amir Hall is being held without bail after being charged with attempted first-degree murder on April 12, Baltimore Police said. 

Police responded to a reported shooting at a business in on Reisterstown Road around 8:14 p.m. on March 22, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. 

Investigators were later able to identify Hall as a suspect. They also determined the incident actually happened in the 4100 block of Patterson Avenue. 

