A Baltimore County man has been arrested for trying to sexually solicit minors as young as eight years old, authorities said.

Delroy J. Scott, 22, was charged with sexual abuse of a minor for utilizing several social media accounts to solicit sexual activity from minor victims, Baltimore County Police said.

Anyone who believes a minor was contacted by Scott is being asked to contact police at 410-887-7720.

