Police & Fire

Authorities ID Driver Killed In Baltimore Street Sweeper Crash

Joe Gomez
Dennis L. Johnson Jr.
Dennis L. Johnson Jr. Photo Credit: Dennis L. Johnson Jr. FB

A man who died after crashing into a street sweeper in Baltimore County has been identified by police.

Dennis L. Johnson Jr. died when his 2005 Chevrolet Equinox crashed into a 2018 Isuzu Street Sweeper head-on the morning of Jan. 22, Baltimore County Police Said.

Johnson Jr., 52, was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway while the driver of the street sweeper was traveling eastbound. The crash occurred after Johnson Jr.'s car traveled into the eastbound lanes, according to investigators.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the street sweeper was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Police are still investigating the crash.

