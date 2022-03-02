Arrest Made In Killing Of Baltimore Lieutenant's Husband

An 18-year-old Baltimore City schools student has been arrested in connection with the killing of a city police lieutenant, authorities said.

Sahiou Kargbo shot and killed James Blue III on the 1400 block of Walker Avenue on Jan. 25, Baltimore police said.

Kargbo was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with 1st-degree murder.

Blue leaves behind his wife Keisha and three young children, Jadan 22, Landan 14, and Peyton 9. Police are still searching for a motive and a suspect in his murder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

