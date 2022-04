A 15-year-old girl was reported missing out of Baltimore County Saturday, April 16.

Amelia Overby was last seen in the Essex area wearing a tie-dye t-shirt and red pajamas, county police said.

She is approximately 5'5" and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.