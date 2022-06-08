Alert Issued For Baltimore Grandmother, Grandson Maybe Missing Due to Storm

Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Baltimore grandmother and her grandson.

Marthann Davis, 72, and 4-year-old Ashton Davis were reported missing Thursday, Aug. 4 around 9:45 p.m., police said.

They were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road at approximately 6:40pm in a Red Kia Soul, MD License Plate Number: MD 8CT2557 (see photo below).

Family members fear that Davis may have suffered a medical emergency or their being missing may be storm related.

Anyone who has seen and or knows of Ashton and his grandmother’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.