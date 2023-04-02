Contact Us
Police & Fire

3 Dead, 1 Critical In Baltimore Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore Police Department Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department (Facebook)

Three people were killed and one critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night, April 1 in Baltimore.

Gunfire rang out on the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue around 8:45 p.m., killing 49- and 41-year-old men, police said.

A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital while a 31-year-old woman was critically injured.

The shooting began as a dispute between people who knew each other, Baltimore Deputy Police Commissioner Rich Worley said at a press conference near the scene.

