3 Dead, 1 Critical In Baltimore Shooting

Three people were killed and one critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night, April 1 in Baltimore.

Gunfire rang out on the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue around 8:45 p.m., killing 49- and 41-year-old men, police said.

A 69-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital while a 31-year-old woman was critically injured.

The shooting began as a dispute between people who knew each other, Baltimore Deputy Police Commissioner Rich Worley said at a press conference near the scene.

