3 Boat Collision In Bowley Quarters Sends 5 To The Hospital: Fire Officials

Five people are in the hospital after a three-boat collision happened over Memorial Day weekend in Baltimore County waters, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Bowleys Quarters just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, the Baltimore County Fire Department said on Twitter.

A total of seven passengers were all accounted for and the boats were brought back ashore to bring the injured to local hospitals, the department said. No word on their condition.

