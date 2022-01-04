2 Men Injured In Evening Northwest Baltimore Shooting: Police

Two men are in the hospital following an evening shooting in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

An officer heard gunshot wounds coming from the 4400 block of Reisterstown Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, Baltimore Police said.

After responding the officer found two males, ages 20 and 19, suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

