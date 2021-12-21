2 Dead, 3 Injured In Crash Week Before Christmas In Baltimore County

Two young men from Baltimore County are dead after the car they were in crashed into a pole, three other passengers were injured, according to police.

On Dec. 16, at around 2:30 a.m., the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Bandoo, and a passenger 20-year-old Colby Boyd died after police say their car struck a utility pole on the northbound on-ramp from Merritt Boulevard onto Eastern Avenue.

Three additional passengers in the vehicle were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Facebook several people have already begun paying tribute to the young men with Dawn Becker writing:

"The last three mornings I woke up hoping this was all a bad dream. I still can’t even begin to comprehend that your gone. My heart is so broken 💔 You we’re like a son to me. I love you like mine ! You always had the biggest smile on your face, no matter the circumstances. Always greeted me with a smile when I came home from work. Always the first one to get up to help with the bags, or to take the trash out! Always thanked me just for being there! This is so unfair !"

The Baltimore County Police Department is still investigating the crash, so far its unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

