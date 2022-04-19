19-Year-Old Baltimore Man Shot In Broad Daylight: Police

A 19-year-old man has been hospitalized after a daytime shooting in south Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Cherryhill Road around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

