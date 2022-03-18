19-Year-Old Baltimore Man Charged For Trying To Kill 50-Year-Old: Police

A 19-year-old male has been arrested and charged for trying to kill a middle-aged man, authorities said.

Montoya Cure was arrested and formally charged with attempted first degree murder on Thursday, March 17, Baltimore City Police said.

Officers were called for a reported shooting in the 1900 block of McCulloh Street around 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 50-year-old man who was shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release his identity or his condition.

Through the course of their investigation, officials were able to identify Cure as their suspect.

