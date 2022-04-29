17-Year-Old In Serious Condition In Eastern Baltimore Shooting: Police

A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in eastern Baltimore, authorities said.

Police responded for a shot spotter alert in the 1200 block of Greenmount Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, Baltimore Police said.

The teenager was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

