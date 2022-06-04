Contact Us
Police & Fire

16-Year-Old Hospitalized In Baltimore County Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Baltimore County Police
Baltimore County Police

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Baltimore County earlier this week, authorities said. 

Police responded for a report of gunshots in the 4300 block of Wilkens Avenue after 10 p.m. on Monday, April 4, Baltimore County Police said. 

Officers later learned the victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg, police said. The victim is said to be in stable condition. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

