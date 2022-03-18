1 Dead, 1 Injured In Separate Overnight Shootings In Baltimore: Police

One person is dead and another is injured in two separate shootings that happened overnight in Baltimore, authorities said.

The first incident occurred in the 2500 block of East Monument Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday, March 18, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

Initial investigation revealed the victim was in the 500 block of North Curley Street when he was shot by an unidentified male suspect, police said. The victim later fled the area and called police.

Not too long after, police got a call about a male lying on the ground in a rear alley in the 2300 block of East Eutaw Place just after 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim had been shot in the head multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he died soon after, police said.

Police have not released any information as to whether these incidents were connected but they are continuing to investigate both.

Anyone with information regarding the first incident can contact police at 410-396-2422. Anyone with information regarding the second incident can call 410-396-2100.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or go online to metrocrimestoppers.org.

