Person Murdered Inside Mechanic's Office In Baltimore: Police

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot inside the office, within the building. A person of interest has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

