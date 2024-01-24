Overcast with Haze 44°

Person Murdered Inside Mechanic's Office In Baltimore: Police

A person was shot and killed inside the office of a mechanic's garage on Wednesday, Jan. 24, police said.

The 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue has multiple auto repair shops.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot inside the office, within the building. A person of interest has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

