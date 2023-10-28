Parents Brought Son To Assault Person Before Shooting Outside Baltimore HS: Police

Three teenagers were hospitalized on Friday morning when a shooting broke out near the school building, which has led to five people being apprehended, including several teenagers.

However, investigators believe that the entire incident was brought about by two parents who orchestrated the incident that rapidly spiraled out of control.

According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, a 15-year-old boy was taken to Carver High School by both his mother and father with the intention to assault an unidentified person.

Both the parents and teen participated in the assault, during which, the child pistol-whipped the victim, whose ID has not been released.

Then things escalated.

As the 15-year-old was fleeing from the violent assault, he came across a Carver student at the front of the school, at which point a verbal altercation ensued, with both minors taking out handguns and shooting, police say.

During the hail of gunfire, both 15-year-olds and an uninvolved 16-year-old Carver student were struck by bullets. A third student then took one of the weapons used in the incident and fled the area on foot.

The investigation by the Western District led to the apprehension of five people - the parents, the two teen shooters, and the person who took the weapon - who are now in police custody.

As of Saturday morning, both 15-year-old boys remain in police custody at an area hospital and are listed in stable condition. The 16-year-old student was released from the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Once they are medically cleared, the two teens involved in the shootout will be charged as adults with multiple charges that include attempted murder and handgun offenses.

Charges for the parents are currently pending.

“This morning’s shooting rocked the Carver community. I commend the swift and diligent action of the Baltimore Police Department,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

“This is a despicable example of parents facilitating the escalation of everyday conflict between young people into reckless gun violence endangering innocent lives. We cannot tolerate this. My hope is that those responsible for this incident, including the parents, will be brought to justice.”

