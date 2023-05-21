One Killed In Baltimore Crash On Saturday Night, Police Say

Nicholas Halliwell was ejected from his vehicle at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, when his 2010 Kia Forte struck a guardrail and the driver lost control, leading to his death, according to investigators.

The crash happened in Precinct 11-Essex along Route 702 and I-695.

According to officials, Helliwell was driving north on Route 702 when he struck the guardrail for undisclosed reasons, leading to the fatal crash.

He was taken by paramedics to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department.

