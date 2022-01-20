Woman Killed Leaving Route 40 Shopping Center Remembered By Loved Ones

Support is pouring in for the family of a 27-year-old Baltimore County woman who was fatally shot while leaving her mother's job in the Catonsville area.

Diamond Trueheart was shot multiple times inside of her SUV at the Catonsville Plaza where her mom worked on Jan. 13, according to Baltimore County Police. She died at the scene.

Police are still looking for a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

Meanwhile, friends and family of Trueheart are paying tribute to her and raising money on GoFundMe to cover funeral costs.

"At only 27 years old Diamond was making major financial and business moves for her company Diamond Luxury Laces, and she even created a transitional journal titled BECOMING HER that she promoted the day before this tragedy. Diamond leaves behind her son BJ, her mother (Nicole Jackson) and her five brothers and sisters, to name a few. All financial donations will be given directly to Nicole Jackson in order to shoulder the unexpected expenses," Nicole Jackson, Trueheart's mother wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Friends of Trueheart have also posted messages on Facebook, detailing their grief.

Tavion Robinson writes, "I still can't believe someone took your life from you so heinously. Another young man, now has to live without his Mother. Another Mom has to not only bury her daughter but she now has to carry the painful memory, burden and experience of her daughters tragic final moments with her forever."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

