Jason 'Khloe' Mason Was Award Winning Cosmetologist With Heart Of Gold (TRIBUTE)

David Cifarelli
Jason "Khloe" Edward Mason
Jason "Khloe" Edward Mason Photo Credit: Khloe Ma'son Facebook

Jason "Khloe" Mason didn't just touch up people's roots - she also touched their hearts. 

Born on Sept. 4, 1985, Mason spent her childhood in Calvert County, MD and later pursued cosmetology at the Calvert Career Center, according to her obituary

Her passion for hair eventually led to a first place award among 50 other students in the National and State Cosmetology competition, the obituary reads. 

The award-winning stylist continued caring for her local community at Sheer Preference, her home studio and as at the Calvert Nursing Center, according to her obituary. Mason unfortunately died on Sunday, April 3 and was remembered by many as "an adventurous person with a heart of gold."

"I truly never anticipated that I would ever have to make this post like this or face the fact of reality that of all people I have just lost my ABSOLUTE best friend in the world," one Facebook user wrote. "I love my True sister more than I can ever explain!!.... until we meet again I will honor you!"

"You held my 1st born. You supported me through my 1st heartbreak. We went to war for each other. I'm really at a loss for words," another user said. "Rest easy my soulmate. See you on the other side. My heart is so heavy." 

Mason left behind her parents, two sisters and many other family members and friends. A funeral service was held for her on April 21. 

