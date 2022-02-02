FALLEN HEROES: Baltimore City Firefighters Laid To Rest

The Baltimore City Fire Department held a memorial for three firefighters who were killed battling a fire.

Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Saddler and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed when a house collapsed during a fire in West Baltimore on Jan 24. EMT/Firefighter John McMaster was rescued from the blaze and made a stunning recovery.

For the first time in history, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department is out of service today, to pay tribute to those who were killed in the line of duty.

Firefighters all across Maryland and DC will be on-call to replace service for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

