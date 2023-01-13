VINDICATION: Baltimore State's Attorney Drops Keith Davis Jr's Murder Charges

All charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who has been tried in Maryland multiple times for the same murder in regards to a Pimlico Race Course shooting have been dropped, the State’s Attorney announced.

Newly elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates declared on Friday, Jan. 13 that his office is dismissing all charges against Davis, 31, in both criminal cases against him in regard to the murder of security guard Kevin Jones at the track in 2015.

Davis has been locked up for the past seven years, though he has maintained his innocence since the beginning of the investigation.

Jones was shot nearly a dozen times on his way to work early on June 7, 2015, where he died in the parking lot of the horse racing track from his injuries. Davis was initially identified as a suspect, though his prosecution has been rife with questions, including some claims of a police cover-up.

Following his arrest, Davis’ four murder trials ended with a deadlocked jury, a hung jury, and two convictions that were later overturned. He had been scheduled to face a fifth trial before the charges were dismissed.

Bates said that the dismissal of the charges came as “the result of a thorough review of his prosecution thus far, as well as thoughtful consideration of what it means to seek justice in Baltimore City.”

The new SAO, who spoke of the case while on the campaign trail, fulfilled a promise he made to Davis’ wife and supporters before his election. He said that he removed himself from the review process and instead had Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly take over to ensure the decision was made impartially.

“Deputy Donnelly has reviewed all the pertinent information, analyzed the law, and concluded that we should not continue this prosecution,” Bates said. "Today’s dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs.

“I fully recognize the pain and anguish that repeated unsuccessful prosecutions have caused the victim's family, and I truly sympathize with them,” he continued. “Still, as State’s Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused.”

On the day of his arrest, Davis was reportedly shot at 44 times by police while he was pinned down in a garage, with three bullets striking him, including a headshot that reportedly shattered his jaw.

According to advocates with FreeKeithDavis.com, “(former) Baltimore's state attorney Marilyn Mosby protected the officers who shot Keith and then prosecuted Keith for crimes he did not commit. For more than (five) years, Keith has been the victim of inconsistent testimony, tampered evidence, and unjust trials.”

Davis has since been released and reunited with his excited family.

Donnelly said that, “it is clear that a blatant disregard for the rules of professional responsibility and the law has permeated throughout the attempted prosecutions of Davis.

“The handling of the Pimlico case up to this point, as well as the timing and manner of the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center (MRDCC) charges, have caused serious questions regarding the integrity and legitimacy of any further prosecution of Davis.”

