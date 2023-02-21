UMD Student To Compete On 'Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament'

A University of Maryland student is among dozens of "Jeopardy!" competitors returning as college students.

Dan Oxman, a senior Terp studying chemical engineering, will compete on the March 1 round of the "Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament," on ABC.

Hosted by Mayim Bialik, the tournament premiered Monday, Feb. 20 and features contestants who were on the "Teen Tournament."

Oxman, a South Orange, NJ, native, won $5,000 in the quarterfinals of the 2018 "Teen Tournament."

