Baltimore Daily Voice
Twitter Fully Operational After Temporary Worldwide Outages That Affected Some Users

Zak Failla
Twitter
Twitter Photo Credit: PhotoMIX-company Pixabay

Twitter went down for thousands of users across the globe as many reported extremely slow loading times on the social media platform, if they were able to log in.

The social media giant confirmed shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 that its platform was struggling, posting a message online advising that they were working to make the fix.

“Twitter may not be loading for some of you,” Twitter Support said. “we’re working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP.”

It is unclear what caused the outages, or why they were limited to certain areas.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, officials said that they made a fix, and Twitter should be working normally for all users.

This marks the second time in as many months that Twitter reported major outages. 

