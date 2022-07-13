Contact Us
Thousands In Maryland Without Power After 'One Of The Most Violent Storms In Recent Years'
Thousands In Maryland Without Power After 'One Of The Most Violent Storms In Recent Years'

Zak Failla
The outage map in Maryland on Wednesday, July 13.
The outage map in Maryland on Wednesday, July 13. Photo Credit: Baltimore Gas and Electric

More than 40,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric customers remained without power 24 hours after storms rolled through the region, toppling trees and downing power lines across Maryland.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the utility company was still reporting nearly 2,000 outages that left 41,254 of its 1.32 million customers in the dark as crews worked around the clock to make repairs.

 “After one of the most violent storms to come through the central, western, and northern part of (the region) in recent years, there’s still many without power, and days if not weeks of cleanup on many properties and roadways,” Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said on Wednesday afternoon.

“I'm always amazed at how calmly 911 dispatchers handle the amount of radio traffic coming into the center from all different agencies needing help.”

A breakdown of outages being reported by BGE customers, by county, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night:

  • Baltimore: 17,500;
  • Harford: 8,113;
  • Carroll: 6,734;
  • Prince George’s: 6,251;
  • Anne Arundel: 1,424;
  • Baltimore City: 1,121;
  • Calvert: 82;
  • Howard: 27;
  • Montgomery: Less than five.

The storm also led to dozens of road closures throughout Maryland as crews worked to clear roadways of debris, fallen trees, and downed power lines.

