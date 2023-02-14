Super Bowl American Sign Language Translator Going Viral Is Bowie State Cheerleader

A Bowie State University student is an overnight super star.

Justina Miles, a Maryland native now living in Philadelphia, was the American Sign Language interpreter during Super Bowl LVII.

Videos of Miles signing Sheryl Lee Ralph's pregame rendition of "Lift Every Voice And Sing" and Rihanna's entire halftime performance quickly went viral.

This made her the first female, black, deaf halftime performer at the mega event.

It was her first time on the big stage, but Miles has been giving ASL interpretations of live performances for some time, NAD says. She interpreted at a concert for rapper Lil Nas X in October and went viral performing a TikTok dance in 2020.

According to NAD, Miles is an athlete herself, having represented Team USA at the 2021-2022 Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. There, she took home the silver medal with the rest of the women's 4x100 track relay team, the association said.

While she's originally from the City of Brotherly Love, Miles is currently a nursing student and cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland, the group said.

Justina "lives to dance and creatively express through music and sign language," the NAD wrote.

Bowie State University has shown their support of Miles, sharing videos of her performance across social media.

"RiRi had back up last night and her name is Justina Miles" stated the Bowie State University Cheerleading account.

ASL performances of the pre-game show and halftime show were live-streamed on YouTube.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.