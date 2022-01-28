State Of Emergency Declared Maryland With Foot Of Snow Possible

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and mobilized members of the state's National Guard ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring up to 12 inches to the lower Eastern Shore.

The emergency declaration includes Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties. A blizzard warning is now in effect for Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.

In addition, the governor has directed the Maryland National Guard to stage 125 soldiers in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore. These soldiers will be ready to assist state and local agencies in responding to the winter storm.

In a statement Governor Hogan said:

“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions,” said Governor Hogan. “Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs. We will continue to monitor this winter storm closely, and provide updates as it progresses.”

