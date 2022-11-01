Sex Offender Admits Having Photos Of Infants Being Sexually Abused, Child Porn: Feds

A convicted sex offender from Maryland has pleaded guilty to possessing nearly 500 pictures of child pornography, according to officials.

Jade Wade Harley, 49, of Frederick, made the guilty plea on Jan. 7, it was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron.

According to Harley's plea agreement, on Feb. 24, 2020, four suspected child pornographic images were uploaded to the internet. Investigators later executed a search warrant at his home where they located a SIM card within a cell phone that contained two videos of children engaging in sexually explicit activity as well as 499 images of child pornography.

Harley faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

He is a registered sex offender for a previous possession of child pornography case from 2014 in Frederick County.

