Baltimore Daily Voice
Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland

Zak Failla
Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland.

The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.

Neither child has been seen since Saturday, Aug. 13, according to police.

Cole was described as being 4-foot-11 weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen in the 3300 block of Piedmont Avenue wearing a gray polo shirt, black jeans, and black New Balance sneakers.

Hernandez was last seen around 11 p.m. on Saturday night on Essex Avenue near Punjab Circle. She was described as being 4-foot-6 and weighing an estimated 50 pounds.

No other descriptive information has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding either child or their whereabouts has been asked to call 911 immediately or to contact the Baltimore Police Department at (410) 396-2012 or investigators at the Baltimore County Police Department at (410) 307-2020. 

