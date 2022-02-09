Scratch-Off Bought On Whim Wins $100,000 In Baltimore County

A Maryland Lottery player is $100,000 richer.

The 69-year-old Baltimore grandfather says he bought the $10 Bingo X10 ticket on a whim.

"Something said to buy that game," he told lottery officials.

The scratch-off was sold at MP Liquors on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the lottery that he intends to deposit his winnings in a bank for the time being.

The Bingo X10 scratch-off has three remaining unclaimed top prizes, along with eight unclaimed $10,000 prizes and 22 $1,000 prizes.

