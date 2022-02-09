Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Business Class Passenger Accused Of Raping Woman On Flight From Newark To London
News

Scratch-Off Bought On Whim Wins $100,000 In Baltimore County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
MP Liquors
MP Liquors Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Maryland Lottery player is $100,000 richer.

The 69-year-old Baltimore grandfather says he bought the $10 Bingo X10 ticket on a whim.

"Something said to buy that game," he told lottery officials.

The scratch-off was sold at MP Liquors on North Point Boulevard in Dundalk.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the lottery that he intends to deposit his winnings in a bank for the time being.

The Bingo X10 scratch-off has three remaining unclaimed top prizes, along with eight unclaimed $10,000 prizes and 22 $1,000 prizes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.