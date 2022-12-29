Road-Raging Richmond Man Charged In Maryland With Pointing Gun, Red Laser At Motorists: DOJ

Authorities say that a Virginia man is facing federal charges in Maryland for brandishing a handgun and acting violently during incidents on I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

Lavar William Henderson, 44, of Richmond, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm after he allegedly pointed a gun with a red laser at other motorists on the busy roadways, according to prosecutors.

According to the indictment unsealed this week, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, officers with the US Park Police were tipped off about a man in a black Jaguar who was wearing a red hat and pointing a gun armed with a red laser at other drivers.

Henderson was located shortly thereafter when he drove his Jaguar past a crash scene and was spotted by police, who arrested him during a subsequent traffic stop.

Inside the Jaguar, prosecutors say that police located a 9mm pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, equipped with a red laser. The gun was also reported stolen out of Henrico County in 2014.

Investigators say that four witnesses allege that Henderson pointed the gun at them while driving before his arrest on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. In those instances, the witnesses claim that Henderson yelled at them, beat on, and caused damage to their vehicles.

If convicted, Henderson could face a maximum term of 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He consented to remain detained pending his trial.

