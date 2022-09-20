Ravens' Rashod Bateman Shows Teacher Appreciation With Free Treats: Reports

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman paid it forward to local teachers by handing out free coffee and donuts, WBAL-TV 11 News reported.

Bateman spent the morning of Sept. 19 in a Dunkin' Donuts truck that was stationed outside City Springs Elementary/Middle School, the website said.

The coffee and donut giveaway was part of the "Ravens in Our Community" initiative, and Bateman said he thought this gesture was important in showing local, hardworking teachers some appreciation, WBAL said.

