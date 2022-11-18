Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced.

The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.

Bennett, 27, was wanted for first-degree rape, robbery, and violation of probation charges. He was located in the 3800 block of Reistertown Road this week in Baltimore, where he was arrested without incident.

According to a FOX Baltimore report, Bennett is wanted for an alleged sexual assault incident involving a young child over the course of weeks.

He was released into the custody of the Baltimore City Police Department Northwest District to be transported and processed at the Central Booking Intake Facility.

