Baltimore Daily Voice
Pikesville HS Students Sickened By Food Laced With Drugs, 1 In Custody: Report

David Cifarelli
Entrance to Pikesville High School
Entrance to Pikesville High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A student from Pikesville High School has been arrested after three other students got sick from eating a food laced with an "unconfirmed drug substance," WJZ reports.

The students were said to have suffered from "some type of medical issues," sending one to the hospital and releasing the other two to their parents, the outlet reports. 

It is unclear what charged the student could face and their name and age were not released. Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident.

Click here to read the full story from WJZ. 

