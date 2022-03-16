Pikesville HS Students Sickened By Food Laced With Drugs, 1 In Custody: Report

A student from Pikesville High School has been arrested after three other students got sick from eating a food laced with an "unconfirmed drug substance," WJZ reports.

The students were said to have suffered from "some type of medical issues," sending one to the hospital and releasing the other two to their parents, the outlet reports.

It is unclear what charged the student could face and their name and age were not released. Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident.

