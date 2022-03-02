Orioles Opening Day Postponed Amid MLB Lockout

Opening day for the Baltimore Orioles has been sidelined following the most recent developments from the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) ongoing lockout.

With the MLB’s opening day originally scheduled for March 31, the league announced Monday they are postponing the start of the regular season by a week. All games that were scheduled through Wednesday, April 6 are now cancelled, and the Orioles home opener is pushed back to Monday, April 11.

“While we are disappointed that there will not be a full 162-game season, we are confident that MLB will continue to negotiate in good faith,” the Orioles said in a statement. “We understand how important it is to you that we get the game on the field as soon as possible.”

The MLB and MLA Players Association (MLBPA) have been battling over a collective bargaining deal since December 2, 2021. The MLBPA is calling for several changes including increased pay for younger players, greater freedom for free agents and an expanded postseason. Monday’s announcement signified the MLBPA rejecting the MLB’s most recent proposal.

“So far, we have failed to achieve our mutual goal of a fair deal,” said MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred in a statement. “The calendar dictates that we are not going to be able to play the first two series of regular season games and those games are officially canceled.”

Manfred went on to say the MLB is prepared to continue negotiations and that an agreement may not be met until Thursday. The Orioles said fans will be notified if the season continues to be delayed. Anyone with questions or concerns about tickets to future games can contact the team at tickets@orioles.com.

