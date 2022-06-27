Not That NFL: Gang Member Sentenced For Racketeering Conspiracy In Maryland

A member of the NFL - no, not that NFL - drug trafficking enterprise has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after admitting to his role in a racketeering conspiracy.

Baltimore resident Juawan Davis, 25, was sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise.

Prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2019, Davis participated in the Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon “NFL” drug trafficking enterprise and has self-identified himself as an NFL member.

Officials noted that the term “NFL” stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the Edmondson Village in Baltimore. Members of NFL have social and familial ties to the Edmondson Village neighborhood in southwest Baltimore.

Members of the enterprise allegedly distributed large quantities of heroin, cocaine base, and fentanyl to drug users and drug dealers in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

NFL members shared the drugs and sold purported heroin that was actually altered with fentanyl, or was simply fentanyl without any heroin, investigators noted.

Davis also admitted to intimidating, threatening, and publicly shaming individuals who were thought to be believed working for law enforcement.

Prosecutors specifically noted that on. Jan. 11, 2018, Davis posted a photo of a former NFL drug distributor on social media, in which Davis identified the former distributor as a “rat” or a person who cooperated with law enforcement.

Similarly, on Jan. 31, 2018, Davis posted discovery information from a state prosecution that identified a witness in the case in an effort to assist a fellow NFL member who was facing prosecution.

The witness later refused to testify in state court, officials noted, and the case was later dismissed.

According to investigators, on Dec. 20, 2018, Davis traveled to his Baltimore home and shared a live stream video of himself brandishing a pistol.

Shortly after retrieving the pistol from his home, police stopped Davis at a nearby gas station where agents searched his car and recovered 40 grams of a heroin fentanyl mix and a pistol loaded with ammunition.

