Marylin Mosby Won't Get Her Speedy Trial After All: Reports

David Cifarelli
Marylin Mosby
Photo Credit: Maryland.gov

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was hoping for a quick trial ahead of the upcoming election. She and her attorney made that request repeatedly, according to WBFF.

Looks like Mosby's wish has not been granted, as her trial has been postponed until September 2022.

The trial was pushed off on Tuesday, April 5 after concerns were raised about whether both the defense and prosecution would be prepared for the May 2 deadline, WJZ reports.

"What I'm asking for is that I be tried right now because I know that I'm innocent and the citizens of Baltimore deserve to know that as well before my election, which is four months out," Mosby said at the beginning of February according to WBAL.

Mosby was indicted in January with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy two vacation homes in Florida, multiple sources reports. Mosby has routinely voiced in her innocence in the matter and resisted calls for her resignation.

The trial is now scheduled for September 19, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. 

