Maryland Republicans Respond To Mar-A-Lago Raid At Trump Resort

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is no friend or supporter of former President Donald Trump, has joined other members of the GOP in calling out the prosecutors involved in a raid at his Florida resort, claiming that the actions at Mar-a-Lago risk separating an “America (that) was already dangerously divided.”

Trump’s Florida estate was raided by the FBI during the execution of a search warrant at the Palm Beach resort as federal officials investigate his handling of classified presidential documents.

The move has drawn both the ire of some politicians and praise from others as many seek answers about the controversial president's term in the Oval Office.

Hogan, who has been a vociferous critic of Trump in the past, issued a statement the day after the FBI search, claiming that if the federal government is unable to “provide overwhelming evidence that action was absolutely necessary, then it will only undermine faith in democracy and the rule of law," which he says will only further the divide America faces.

“These are unprecedented circumstances that require unprecedented transparency and accountability from our government institutions,” Hogan said.

“The American people deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible, and I call on the Biden administration to release - at a minimum- the documents authorizing the FBI search.”

Hogan wasn't the only one to call out the federal government.

Dan Cox, a staunch Trump supporter who recently won the GOP Gubernatorial Primary, took to social media to defend the former president, calling on fellow Republicans to do the same.

The gubernatorial hopeful also stated that officials are "using their offices for their own political weaponization against Republicans and our greatest President of the United States who actually did what he said when elected and returned power to the people.”

“Presidents have plenary powers to declassify and keep papers,” Cox stated. “This FBI raid of Trump’s home is nothing short of communist Stasi police state tactics.

“It has no place in any civilization and never in America. These current members of the administration are not above the law.”

Congressman Andry Harris did not release a statement following the raid, but retweeted a message from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, condemning the incident.

Trump also answered to the raid, calling the FBI's actions "an assault (that could only take place in broken third-world countries."

