Maryland Man Arrested For Distributing Child Porn: Police

A Calvert County man has been arrested for distributing and possessing child pornography, according to police.

Ryan Russell Kelley, 18, of Lusby, is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography, he was arrested on Jan. 28, Maryland State Police said.

Kelley's arrest was the result of an investigation by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit that began in October 2021.

The investigation led to his identification police discovered several electronic devices with multiple child pornography files at Kelley's residence while serving a search warrant, according to officials.

