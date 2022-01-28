Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Maryland Man Arrested For Distributing Child Porn: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Russell Kelley
Ryan Russell Kelley Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A Calvert County man has been arrested for distributing and possessing child pornography, according to police.

Ryan Russell Kelley, 18, of Lusby, is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography, he was arrested on Jan. 28, Maryland State Police said.

Kelley's arrest was the result of an investigation by the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit that began in October 2021. 

The investigation led to his identification police discovered several electronic devices with multiple child pornography files at Kelley's residence while serving a search warrant, according to officials.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.