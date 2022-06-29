Maryland Governor's Former Chief Of Staff Charged With Falsifying Records In Federal Case

A former top official in the Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's administration is facing new charges for allegedly falsifying records in an attempt to defraud the government, federal authorities announced.

Naples, Florida resident Roy C. McGrath, 52, who was initially appointed by the governor to serve as Executive Director of Maryland Environmental Service (MES) is facing fresh charges for alleged falsification of records tied to previous federal charges of wire fraud and theft.

MES is a corporation owned by the State of Maryland to provide environmental services such as water and wastewater management, solid waste management, composting, recycling, dredged material management, and other services to local, state, and federal government entities, according to officials.

McGrath later resigned from MES as of May 31, 2020, to become the Governor’s Chief of Staff effective as of June 1, 2020.

The new charges allege that after press accounts of his “severance” payment from MES of a year’s salary ($233,647.23) in August 2020, McGrath falsified a document to provide the illusion that the governor had approved a memo permitting the severance payment on the day he interviewed to become Chief of Staff.

According to the indictment, a member of the board texted McGrath about the payment to confirm the governor had approved it, to which he allegedly lied. Prosecutors also allege McGrath submitted timesheets that said he was working when he was really on vacation.

When the governor was advised of the severance package and questioned McGrath about it, the latter allegedly stated that the Board of Directors offered to pay it to him, according to federal prosecutors. McGrath also attempted to delete public minutes of MES Board of Directors meetings, as well as any mention of the payment to cover up his maleficence.

McGrath was indicted last October in US district court, where he was charged with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement, and falsification of records.

He also faces pending state criminal charges relating for allegedly illegally recording private conversations involving senior state officials without their permission during his employment at MES and as the governor’s chief of staff.

Hogan has repeatedly and vehemently denied any knowledge of McGrath's scheme or wrongdoing.

“Honesty and integrity are essential elements of a public servant and those who operate in public trust,” Phil Selden, the First Assistant US Attorney for the District of Maryland stated. “Together with our federal and state partners, our office will continue to investigate and prosecute public officials who attempt to violate their trusted positions.”

If convicted, McGrath could face decades in prison on the top charges.

