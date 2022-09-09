Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars

A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced.

Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to 184 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for a racketeering conspiracy and for using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Prosecutors noted that Shipley was a member of the Eight Tray Gangster (ETG) Crips gang in Baltimore.

The gang originated in California in the 1970s, officials said, and made its way to the streets and correctional facilities in Maryland in the 2000s.

“For many years, the ETG Crips controlled the drug trade in particular territories in Baltimore City, including the area near the intersection of West Baltimore Street and South Hilton Street in West Baltimore, the area near the intersection of West Lexington Street and North Fremont Avenue, and the area near the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane in North Baltimore,” according to the Department of Justice.

According to his guilty plea, between 2008 and 2019, Shipley actively participated in the gang’s affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity which included drug dealing, robbery, witness retaliation, and other acts of violence.

In 2017, while incarcerated for a different crime, prosecutors said that assaulted a fellow ETG Crips gang member who violated gang code by disrespecting another Crip in front of members of a rival gang.

Shipley also discussed “weeding out” unofficial self-professed ETG Crips members, recruited new gang members in prison, and discussed murdering at least one victim who cooperated with law enforcement.

Once he was released, Shipley and another gang member robbed an employee at an Arnold car repair shop in June 2019, during which he brandished a stolen, fully loaded, .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, officials noted.

His cohort, Baltimore resident Trayvon Hill - also known as “Tru” and “G Tru,” 31, previously pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug conspiracy charges in August and is expected to receive 40 years in prison.

