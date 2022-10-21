Maryland Department Of Health Reports First Human Monkeypox-Related Death

With the COVID-19 threat looming on the back burner, the Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the first monkeypox-related death of a human statewide.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the agency announced that an immunocompromised Maryland resident has died, and the virus was a contributing factor, made more severe by the person’s health.

Officials said that the Department of Health "will not be providing additional information to protect patient confidentiality."

According to the Department of Health, “monkeypox is a rare but serious illness caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, which can infect humans and other animals. Most people who get monkeypox recover without any serious complications or the need for medical treatment.”

People who live with conditions that weaken the immune system such as advanced or untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant, or another immune deficiency disorder, may be more likely to have serious complications or need treatment, health officials noted.

“Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan said. “If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from monkeypox is by getting vaccinated.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash that could be preceded by a prodrome including fever, lymphadenopathy, and often other non-specific symptoms such as malaise, headache, and muscle aches, health officials said.

They generally appear seven to 14 days after exposure and, for most people, clear up within two to four weeks.

“Human monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection," according to the Maryland Department of Health. "It can be spread between people through direct contact with skin lesions, body fluids, or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.

"It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, and prolonged face-to-face contact is required."

There is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection, although antivirals developed for use in patients with smallpox may prove beneficial, officials noted, adding that the World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of establishing a new name for the virus.

“Based on the limited information available at this time, the risk to the public appears low,” according to the CDC. "Some people who may have symptoms of monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, should contact their healthcare provider for a risk assessment.”

