Maryland '1800 Boys' Gang Members Face Murder, Drugs, Weapons Charges: AG

Nine men have been charged for their roles in a criminal gang and operating an open-air drug market that operated throughout Baltimore City, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Brown announced the indictments of nine men for their role in the gang, as well as one member who is wanted for his role in the murder of Baltimore resident Marquis Carter in November last year.

Those charged:

Keontae Moore, 23;

Dayvonta Mackey, 27;

Daquan Battle, 27;

Jawaan Jordan, 28;

DaMarvin Singletary, 28;

Brandon Ledbetter, 29;

Carlos Jordan, 32;

Darrell White, 33;

Theodore Easton, 44.

The charges include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.

“Today’s proceedings not only hold accountable these criminals for their violent efforts to operate a drug trafficking operation, but serves as a warning to those individuals who are taking advantage of our citizens and fueling the opioid epidemic with deadly drugs in order to profit and destroy people’s lives,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division Jarod A. Forget stated.

“I’m grateful for the hard work of the DEA teams, the Attorney General’s litigative efforts, and our partners at the Baltimore PD, with whom we were able to investigate, arrest and seize illegal drugs and firearms from violent drug trafficking organizations like this one.”

According to Brown, a nine-month multi-agency investigation into the “1800 Boys” determined that members “facilitated the sale of various narcotics to undercover officers, including, but not limited to, heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.”

During the investigation, officials say that detectives observed thousands of hand-to-hand drug sales over the course of the nine months, including an investigation by undercover officers who determined the group was distributing large amounts of narcotics for resale.

Brown said that the 1800 Boys are also responsible for acts of violence to further their drug operation, including the murder of Carter on Nov. 3, 2022, by Mackey, who shot him multiple times in the area of the open-air drug market.

On Nov. 5, 2022, Macket was found at a stash location used by the gang and arrested for Carter’s murder after learning the shooting was over the organization’s drug territory.

Search warrants involving the case led to the seizure of:

Three handguns;

An assault-style rifle;

More than 700 grams of a fentanyl and heroin mixture;

More than 300 grams of cocaine;

400 grams of marijuana;

$6,730 in cash.

“Through these invaluable partnerships, and with access to additional resources, we can continue to target the organized crime, drug trafficking, and gun violence that cause so much suffering in our communities,” Brown said.

“Those who perpetuate illicit activity and commit violent criminal acts in our communities will be held accountable.”

Officials also made note that Jordan remains at large as a fugitive.

He was described as being approximately 6-foot-4 weighing 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP (756-2587).

