Marriott Confirms Data Breach At Baltimore Hotel

Cecilia Levine
BWI Marriott
BWI Marriott Photo Credit: Google Maps

Hackers stole approximately 20 gigabytes of data from a computer at one of Marriott International's Baltimore hotels.

The data breach — a ransom attempt against Marriott — happened at Baltimore-Washington International Airport and involved primarily non-sensitive internal business files regarding property operation, according to a statement from a company spokesperson.

Between 300 and 400 individuals will be notified.

"The threat actor did not gain access to Marriott’s core network," the statement reads, in part. "The incident was contained to a short period of time. Marriott identified and was investigating the incident before the threat actor contacted the company in an extortion attempt, which Marriott did not pay."

Hackers stole data from 500 million Marriott guests over the course of four years, and came to light in 2018. Another breach was reported by Marriott in 2020, this time impacting 5.2 million hotel guests internationally.

