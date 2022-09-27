Contact Us
MARC Service Suspended In Maryland For Police Activity (DEVELOPING)

Zak Failla
Police activity forced the suspension of the MARC Penn Line on Tuesday afternoon.
Police activity forced the suspension of the MARC Penn Line on Tuesday afternoon.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced that Penn Line service has been suspended in both directions due to police activity near the Seabrook Station.

Officials announced at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 that service is being suspended due to the police activity, the nature of which has not been disclosed.

According to MTA Maryland, “there is no estimated timeframe for restoration of service,” as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

An updated list of trains being impacted by the police activity from MTA Maryland can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

