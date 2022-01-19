Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Judge Won't Toss Excessive Force Claims In Wrongful Death Lawsuit Of Anton Black

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Anton Black
Anton Black Photo Credit: Coalition For Justice For Anton Black

A ruling by a federal judge paves the way for the family of 19-year-old Anton Black to continue with a lawsuit claiming that police on Maryland's Eastern Shore used excessive force when they handcuffed him and shackled his legs, according to the AP.

US District Judge Catherine Blake refused to throw out the family's claims in the lawsuit and says body camera video of the deadly encounter doesn't contradict what Black's family says was use of excessive force by police.

The three white police officers who tried to restrain him after they chased black outside of their home in rural Greensboro, Maryland were sued by Black's family. He died in police custody on Sept. 15, 2018.

A state medical examiner’s autopsy report called Black’s death an accident,  but an expert for the family concluded that asphyxiation was the cause of Black’s death.

His death led to calls for an independent investigation and just last year state lawmakers passed a bill named after Black that expanded public access to police disciplinary cases and records.

You can read more on the story at the Associated Press website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.