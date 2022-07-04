Contact Us
Johns Hopkins Reinstates Mask Mandate After Spring Break COVID Surge

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Johns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University Photo Credit: Google Maps

Masks are back in session at Johns Hopkins University after the school reported almost 100 students who travelled for spring break have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The mandate applies to all students, staff, faculty contractors, visitors and guests, Vice Provost for Student Health and Well-Being Kevin Shollenberger said in a statement

Masks must be worn in classrooms, common areas and dining halls unless actively eating or drinking. The university will also provide COVID testing twice a week until April 22 as well as at-home tests to students. 

"We want to assure you that we are taking these precautions so that other students in the university’s residence hall buildings are not put at risk," Shollenberger said. "These tests supplement, but do not replace, the mandatory asymptomatic saliva testing requirements that are in place."

Most students who have tested positive have shown either mild or no symptoms. 

