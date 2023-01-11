Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds

A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement.

Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death in connection with a murder-for-hire conspiracy involving 23-year-old Juan Ross in October 2020.

Prosecutors said that on Oct. 4, 2020, Howard County Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Basket Ring Road in Columbia, where they found Ross shot and killed at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to his head.

Thomas admitted that he was enlisted in the plot by a co-conspirator who accused Ross of cooperating with law enforcement, including on a live social media conversation on Sept. 9, 2020, and in a subsequent text message.

In response, the co-conspirator solicited Thomas and a second man to kill Ross and paid them for their service.

On the day before the shooting, Thomas conspired about where they could find Ross, and the next day three men drove to Basket Ring Road to locate Ross, then drove to an area drug store to allow one of them to Uber away from the area.

According to prosecutors, Thomas and another man then returned to the area, killed Ross, and drove away.

“The prioritizing of money over humanity, in this case, shows just how little (Thomas) values the lives of others,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby stated.

“We cannot allow individuals like this to walk freely in our communities, willing to murder citizens for the right price. ATF is proud to work alongside our local, state, and federal partners every day to identify and investigate the people responsible for committing acts of violence in Maryland.”

Officials noted that two others, Jourdain “JBlacc” Larose, 27, of Ellicott City, and Tyrik “Son-Son” Braxton, 26, of Baltimore, are also charged with:

Federal murder-for-hire conspiracy;

Use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire;

Use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.

They remain detained as they await trial.

“Today’s sentencing is another example of the successful partnership that exists between our office and our law enforcement partners on the local, state, and federal level,” Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson said.

“We are committed to working in a collaborative manner to solve cases, make arrests, and hold criminals, such as Daquante Thomas, accountable for their actions.”

