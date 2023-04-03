Dirty Cop: Baltimore County Officer Admits To Accepting Bribes For Handgun Licenses: Feds

Federal officials announced that a former Baltimore County Police officer admitted to accepting thousands of dollars worth of bribes and kickbacks in exchange for handgun qualifying licenses they never earned.

Baltimore resident William Johnson, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty on Monday, April 3 to a federal charge of honest services wire fraud for falsely certifying applicants for Maryland handgun qualifying licenses and wear and carry permits without proper training.

In Maryland, in order to purchase, rent, or receive a handgun, one must have a handgun qualifying license, which required at least four hours of instruction by a qualified handgun instructor, which Johnson became months after joining the agency.

Residents are also required to obtain a license to wear and carry a handgun, which requires upwards of 24 hours of instruction, as well as pass a shooting test to “demonstrate their proficiency and use of the firearm.”

According to his guilty plea, between May 2019 and September 2019, Johnson solicited bribes and kickbacks through various cash apps from applicants seeking the licenses in exchange for him falsely certifying to Maryland State Police that instruction was completed.

Johnson charged between $100 and $200 for certification applications without having his co-conspirators take any required classes or instruction.

After receiving payment from the applicants, Johnson sent the applicants a “Certified Qualification Score Sheet” falsely certifying that the applicant completed the required training. Those falsified forms were then submitted as part of their application.

Johnson, who has been with the department since August 2008, pocketed nearly $17,000 during the scheme, according to the Department of Justice.

“We’re taking a hardline on any and all firearms-related violations,” US Attorney Erek Barron said. “These requirements are in place for good reasons and we’re trusting law enforcement officials to ensure compliance.”

When he is sentenced in July, Johnson faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, and he was ordered to pay at least $16,804 in restitution.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.