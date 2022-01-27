Contact Us
Delaware Man Who Died While In Custody Of Maryland State Police Identified

Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police

A Delaware man who died while in custody of the Maryland State Police has been identified, according to officials.

Amar Womack, 64, died while in police custody in Centreville after he was arrested during a traffic stop for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance on Jan. 21, the Office of the Maryland Attorney General said.  

Womack was in a holding cell and began "exhibiting signs of distress and became unresponsive," two hours after he was placed there, according to police. 

He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after.

Officials say there is camera footage of some parts of the incident, which the Independent Investigations Division generally can release within 14 days.

The names of the Maryland State Police officers involved are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

